East Texas Ag News: What to replant in the late summer garden?

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - As we progress further and further into the summer, some rows of your vegetables are most likely at or past their peak harvesting. As that happens, be sure to clean out the residual vegetation and replace with something.
So, what can you plant in the heat of the summer? Angelina County Extension agents say there’s plenty.
A few weeks ago we told you about the southern peas and how they strive in our east texas heat the peas are also easy to start from seed and are considered tolerant of dry conditions.
Southern peas are not only a legume that benefit your soil, but it they include all kinds of our favorite peas varieties like purple hulls, black-eyed, zipper creams, and crowders.
