City of Gilmer executing master plan for municipal airport

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Fox Stephens Field/Gilmer Municipal Airport is getting some upgrades.
“We’re currently in the middle of a master plan for the airport. In about a month, month and a half we’ll have the pavement rehab and aprons and taxiways starting as well,” said Gilmer City Manager Gregg Hutson.
Another part of the master plan is fencing around the west side of the airport. Hutson says one of the biggest projects will be expanding the runway from 4,000-feet to 5,000-feet.
“We’ve got a lot to do here. There’s always something to do here, and we’ll stay busy for a while,” Hutson said.
Upgrades also include new security features, including installing surveillance cameras, better lighting, and updating terminal and gate security by adding access codes, Hutson said.
The new security features have been in the works but the city decided to speed up the process because of a break-in at the airport earlier this year.
