WEBXTRA: Smith County commissioners court presented request to help preserve county history

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County commissioners court was faced with a notable request today. The county clerk presented a 6-million dollar project that would help preserve Smith County’s history. Specifically records and books that have been kept on the cotton belt shelves since the 1800’s.
These books hold deeds, court records, marriage licenses, and so much more. But after years of accidental flooding and time lapses, these records look to be fading and deteriorating.
County Clerk Karen Phillips says she would like to use the 6.5 million dollar book preservation fund to hire a restoration company to help restore the counties history.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.