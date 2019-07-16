Fallen tree caused widespread outage for Upshur Rural Electric customers, power now restored

UPSHUR COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Thousands of Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative customers were without power on Tuesday morning as the company experiences a widespread outage.
According to their outage map, as of 10:48 a.m., power has been restored to all their customers. At one point during the outage, about 9,531 customers were without power.
Upshur Rural posted an update about the outage on their Facebook page on Tuesday morning. They stated the outage was not a planned outage. It was reported the outage was caused by a tree in a wet area that had fallen on a transmission line between Jefferson and Lake O the Pines.
At this time, power is being rerouted from their Diana metering point through Ore City in order to restore power to the affected areas.
Upshur Rural also reported that there should be no interruption of service when they transfer power back to the Jefferson metering point once the tree is removed.
