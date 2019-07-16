Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It looks like the rest of the day will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 90s. We have a heat advisory out until 7 PM tonight so it will feel like we are anywhere from 105-108 degrees. We have slight rain chances for the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow will bring mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the middle 90s. That will be the trend for the rest of the workweek. For the weekend it’s going to be hot and humid with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low to middle 90s. Monday will be more of the same except slight rain chances in the afternoon.