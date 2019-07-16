SFA’s Athletics Purple Lights Tour making stop in Longview Tuesday

From SFA Athletics
In an announcement made Wednesday morning, SFA Athletics has revealed the dates and sites for its inaugural Purple Lights Tour - a three-day caravan featuring three stops around the state of Texas.
Each of the stops on the Purple Lights Tour run from 6:30-8:30 p.m., have no admission charge attached to them and are open to any and all SFA fans and alumni. Light food and drinks will be provided for all in attendance with fans also getting the chance to mix and mingle with Director of athletics Ryan Ivey, Head football coach Colby Carthel, head men's basketball coach Kyle Keller, head women's basketball coach Mark Kellogg and select coaches from other SFA athletic squads.
"We are excited to launch our Purple Lights Tour as an opportunity for engagement with our many supporters," said Ivey. "This tour will allow us the opportunity to increase our level of transparency, communication and connections with those that support us, while providing a fun and engaging event for all of us to build better relationships with SFA supporters."
The three-day, three-city event begins Tuesday, July 16, at Oil Horse Brewery in Longview, Texas, before continuing Thursday, July 18, at 8th Wonder Brewery in Houston, Texas. The final stop of the Purple Lights Tour is in Dallas, Texas, at Community Beer on Friday, July 19.
2019 SFA Athletics Purple Lights Tour
Tuesday, July 16 | Longview, Texas | Oil Horse Brewery | 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 18 | Houston, Texas | 8th Wonder Brewery | 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 19 | Dallas, Texas | Community Beer | 6:30-8:30 p.m.