Pedestrian struck, killed while sitting in roadway in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning after he was reportedly sitting in the roadway in Gun Barrel City.
According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, they had received multiple reports of a suspicious person in the 600 block of South Gun Barrel Road at about 3:25 a.m. Saturday. While officers were on their way to investigate, they were notified of a possible crash involving a pedestrian.
Once officers arrived on the scene of the crash, they learned a vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 198 when they reportedly encountered a person sitting in the lane they were traveling in. According to Gun Barrel City police, the driver was unable to avoiding striking the person, identified as 64-year-old Hallet Edward Johnson, of Gun Barrel City.
Johnson died due to the injuries he sustained in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
Gun Barrel City police is investigating the crash.
