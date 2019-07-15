East, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few scattered showers/thundershowers will be possible over the far northeastern sections of East Texas overnight tonight and then just a few possible during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday over the southernmost sections of East Texas. Generally, partly cloudy skies are expected through Wednesday, then a mostly sunny sky for Thursday and Friday. A few more clouds possible this weekend with a few showers/thundershowers over southern areas. Temperatures are expected to rise into the middle 90s starting tomorrow or Wednesday and they stay that way for many days. Lows should also rise into the middle 70s and stay that way for quite a while. Have a wonderful Monday!