EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Starting out with a breeze this morning and a few clouds. Partly cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon and it will continue to be breezy at times. A very slight chance for one or two isolated showers this afternoon, especially in Deep East Texas. South winds will gust up to 12-15 mph with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. The breeze sticks around through the rest of the week as temperatures climb into the mid 90s for all of the region. Expect heat index values, or the “feels like” temperatures, to reach the triple digits each afternoon. The weekend looks hot and humid with temperatures still in the mid 90s but a weak cold front could arrive early next week with a chance for rain and a very brief cool down.