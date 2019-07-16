Jury begins deliberations in Mineola murder trial

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - The murder trial of Jason Walters is now in the hands of the jury. Deliberations started Tuesday afternoon after the judge read the charge and told the jury it was "their sole duty to determine guilt.”
Walters fatally shot 18-year-old Chris Griffin on June 15, 2014, outside the EZ MART on North Pacific Street in Mineola.
The jury has the option of finding Walters guilty or not guilty of murder, or guilty or not guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
During closing arguments, the prosecution called Walters’ actions “unreasonable and unjustified” and said the shooting was the result of a clash of egos between Walters and Dietrich Flournoy.
Through testimony last week, Flournoy was identified as the person Walters had a verbal altercation with inside the store just moments before the shooting. The prosecution pointed out that Walters and Griffin never exchanged words, calling Griffin “an innocent third party” and adding that "a license to carry concealed is not a license to kill.”
At one point, a prosecutor picked up Walter’s weapon from the evidence table while asking jurors, “What will this verdict say about the value of Chris Griffin’s life?”
The prosecution wrapped up its closing argument by setting a timer for 3 minutes to represent an estimated time that Griffin lived after being shot.
The prosecution also encouraged jurors to watch the videos again because "still pictures don’t give context” in response to allegation of gang hand signals.
That alleged gang affiliation is part of attorney Cynthia Stevens Kent’s self-defense argument.
"There were guns out there, they (police) just didn’t look for them,” Kent said in her closing argument. She said Walters was the target of organized crime.
“Don’t you know there was drinking and drugging going on. Even if they didn’t have guns, Walters had the right to defend himself against apparent danger,” Kent said.
Walters went to the back of the store to talk the situation down because he feared he would be followed home, according to Kent.
She also said Walters had "no duty to retreat.
“He’s the victim of a crash-dummy mission. Justice in this case ... is justice for everyone. There is only one verdict in this case,” Kent said.
PREVIOUS STORY (Tuesday at noon)
The murder trial of a Mineola man who fatally shot a teen outside a convenience store resumed Tuesday afternoon.
Jason Walters is on trial for shooting Chris Griffin, 18. That shooting happened on June 15, 2014 outside the EZ MART on North Pacific Street in Mineola.
The trial is resuming with the judge giving jury instructions. The next step will be closing arguments followed by deliberations.
The prosecution has argued the facts in this case speak for themselves. The defense is arguing self-defense.
According to the Wood County Monitor, Walters told jurors Monday he thought his “life was over” if he didn’t pull the trigger.
Walter also expressed remorse, saying, “I feel absolutely horrible. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about it," according to the Monitor.
KLTV’s Blake Holland is inside the courtroom following this trial. He’ll continue to provide updates on KLTV and East Texas Now.
PREVIOUS STORY (Tuesday morning)
The defense rested its case Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of a Mineola man who shot and killed a teen at a convenience store.
Jason Walters took the stand Monday, telling the jury he acted in self-defense when he shot Chris Griffin, 18, behind the EZ Mart in Mineola on June 15, 2014.
The court is in recess until noon when the judge will deliver jury instructions. Closing arguments are expected to start after that. Once closing arguments end, the jury is expected to begin deliberating.
The trial is being held in the Wood County Justice Center in Quitman. The jury has heard from Walters’ daughter, a gang expert, the officers who responded to the shooting and the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Griffin.
Jurors have also heard from several people who were at the store the night of the shooting, including Dietrich Flournoy, who we now know is the man Walters had an altercation with inside the store. According to Mineola police reports, that argument spilled into an alley behind the store.
That’s where Walters fatally shot Griffin. Walters’ defense attorney, Cynthia Stevens Kent, has maintained from her opening argument that this case is not about whether Walters shot Griffin, but why. Kent says her client was afraid and fired in self-defense.
Last Thursday, jurors watched store surveillance video from the night of the shooting. The actual shooting happened just off-camera.
