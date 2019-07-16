Marshall firefighters discover 31 pounds of marijuana at scene of wreck

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police have arrested a man caught with over 31 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car following a wreck.
Earnest James Washington, 48, is charged with possession of marijuana. He was arrested Monday and is being held on a $15,000 bond.
According to an arrest affidavit, police were dispatched to the intersection of Victory Drive and Indian Springs at 2:55 p.m. for a wreck. Washington was driving a 2013 Hyundai four-door and was involved in the wreck. His vehicle sustained heavy damage to the trunk and the rear, causing the trunk to be partially open.
The officer reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle and reported it to Washington, who then became visibly nervous and his upper lip began to quiver, according to the affidavit.
Marshall firefighters were then called to the scene to open the trunk using Jaws of Life.
According to the affidavit, a large bundle was found in the trunk that was packaged in plastic wrap and then placed inside of a trash bag. It was found to contain 31.4 pounds of marijuana.
Washington was then arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
