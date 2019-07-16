Local teen heads to D.C. for Girls Nation conference

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ashly James was one of 604 participants at Texas Girls State — a conference for young girls to learn about government.
“I can’t explain how eye-opening the whole program was,” said James.
Out of more than 600 girls, she was one of two selected to attend the national conference; Girls Nation.
“A group of 100 girls, two from every state in the nation, they get together and we learn about government on a national level,” said James. “We learn what those positions do, how they affect the country and how it all trickles down and makes the nation work.”
James said not only is this an important opportunity for her but for girls everywhere to learn what they’re capable of.
“Women are not so often seen in those positions of leadership and in government,” said James. “It’s been really important to me to go to Girls State and see that we really can make a difference and see that women can be in these positions and that they can really make a difference in the lives of others.”
Her parents said although they couldn’t be more proud, they weren’t surprised she was chosen.
“She stays true to herself, true to what she believes in,” said Jon Carter, James’ stepdad. “She has goals set and she stays true to that and she takes steps without any prompting; she takes her own steps to achieve that goal.”
James said the Girls Nation conference won’t be the end for her.
"I don’t think it’s going to stop for me, I mean I’m going to come back and tell my community, said James. “I really want to figure out how I can make an impact here and how I can share it with as many people as possible.”
James leaves for Girls Nation on July 20 and has the opportunity to meet Texas representatives and senators, along with the possibility of meeting the president.
