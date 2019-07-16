Lindale man accused of setting fire to hospital bed pleads guilty to criminal mischief

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Lindale man who lit a hospital bed on fire has pleaded guilty to a separate charge of criminal after the arson charge against him was dropped.
According to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, 21-year-old Mason Reid Wyatt pleaded guilty to a criminal mischief charge in Judge Kerry Russell’s court on Monday.
Wyatt was arrested in August 2018 after he reportedly set a hospital bed on fire at UT Health’s main campus. The damage was limited to just minor damage to the mattress and no one was injured.
Wyatt was originally charged with arson, however, the charge has been dropped, according to Putman.
Judicial records show Wyatt’s sentencing has been scheduled for Aug. 5.
