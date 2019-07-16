LB Clowney, Texans fail to reach deal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston Texans and Pro-Bowler Jadeveon Clowney were unable to reach a deal by Monday afternoon.
The two sides needed to make a long-term deal done by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline since Clowney had been given the franchise tag.
According to a source with ESPN, Clowney is expected to miss most, if not all, of training camp, as he still hasn’t signed his franchise tender, which is worth $15.967 million for the 2019 season. Clowney would not be fined for missing camp.
Clowney had a solid 2018 with 47 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also had 16 tackles for loss and he now has 53 tackles for loss over the past three seasons. Those totals put him at third best in the league.
Clowney and the player’s union is expected to file a grievence against the Texans. The concern comes from. His franchise tag is basedof the Texans labeling him as a linebacker despite Clowney playing 729 at defensive end, 101 at defensive tackle and 33 at linebacker last season according to an ESPN article.
