Gilmer airport to get security upgrades after break-in

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Fox Stephens Field/Gilmer Municipal Airport is undergoing security upgrades, including installing surveillance cameras, and updating terminal and gate security features, said Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson.
The additions to the the terminal and gate areas will include access codes for entry and exit.
Hutson said Tuesday, the new security features have been in the works but the city decided to speed up the process because of a break-in at the airport earlier this year.
“A few months back, we had a break-in. A courtesy car was stolen, someone broke into the terminal building here and stole a radio and we decided well, guess it’s time to bump that priority up and get it in before something else happens next time,” Hutson said.
A man and a woman were arrested in Rusk County, according to Hutson. He said the courtesy car was damaged beyond repair and ended up as a loss for the airport.
The Gilmer City Council approved a contractor last week. The city expects the security improvements to take about two months to complete.
