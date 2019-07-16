East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... We are looking for very warm and humid conditions to persist here in East Texas for the next 7 days...at least. Rain chances will be minimal and for the most part, limited to the southern sections of East Texas or Deep East Texas. Fair to partly cloudy skies should be the rule during the overnight hours, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies during the day. Low temperatures should remain in the middle and maybe the upper 70s with highs in staying in the middle 90s. Temperature-Humidity values should be near or into the triple digits during the heat of the day. Heat Advisories are in effect for the western-most sections of East Texas through Wednesday evening. Have a great day.