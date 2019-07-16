Disaster loan center offers help with Longview storm recovery

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Small Business Administration is operating a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Longview to help residents and business owners affected by the May 8 storm.
The office is set up inside the Longview Fire Department Training Center at 411 American Legion Boulevard.
Anyone needing help recovering from storm damage can fill out an application for a low-interest, long-term loan. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 6. p.m., Monday through Friday, through July 25.
Don Fikes, public information officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said customer service representatives are available to help with the application process.
“Even though we are the Small Business Administration, we help homeowners who’ve had damage to their personal primary residence, renters that have lost personal property, homeowners that have lost personal property, and of course businesses of all sizes,” Fikes said.
The interest rates for these loans are generally around 1.9 percent for homeowners, 4 percent for business owners and 2.75 percent for non profit organizations, Fikes said.
