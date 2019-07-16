Construction continues on two Tyler high schools as 2019-20 school year approaches

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Construction continued Tuesday on the campuses of two Tyler high schools just more than a month before classes are expected to resume for the 2019-20 school year.
The major projects underway are the academic building at Robert E. Lee High School, which is expected to be complete by August 2020. This keeps construction on schedule despite the recent rainfall and the collapse of a large crane on Dec. 19 at the site.
“We are definitely making a lot of progress,” says REL project Manager Cherie Jones. “We have actually done exterior brick and mostly all of the exterior windows are installed.”
Finishing touches are being worked on in classroom areas foundation has been poured for a new cafeteria and the Career and Technology Center is starting to take shape.
At John Tyler High School, work continued on the building slab for a two-story academic building and administrative wing. A project manager said they expect to move students into John Tyler’s new academic building by January 2020.
“We’ve erected 95 percent of the structural steel which builds the skeleton of the building,” says project manager Brady Beddingfield. “Now we are working on the finishers of the inside of the building.”
Although the work will continue into the new school year, Tyler ISD officials said a new practice gym should be ready for use by August. The former practice gym is being converted into locker rooms and part of the cafeteria.
Project managers said students could expect more parking when they return to campus in the fall as they have been working to accommodate students for the spaces taken over by construction.
All projects at both schools are expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
