City council to decide fate of permit for Gladewater soul food restaurant

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - The Gladewater Planning & Zoning Commission has voted to not recommend a permit for a Gladewater soul food restaurant.
According to the city of Gladewater, the Gladewater Planning & Zoning Commission voted unanimously to not recommend the zone change for “Aunt Sandra’s Boudin and More” restaurant.
The city said the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denying a specific use permit. The zoning change request was denied because it would constitute “spot zoning” as there is a lot between the property in question and the light commercial zoned area.
The city said there will be a second public hearing before the city council this Thursday evening where they will make the final decision.
The restaurant is the dream of Sandra Ayers. Ayers said she was raised in Gladewater, but has been working in restaurants in Houston before returning to Gladewater about eight months ago.
