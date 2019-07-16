Affidavit: Tyler man admitted to chasing, stabbing murder victim

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - After first claiming self-defense, a Tyler man admitted to chasing a man he had been feuding with and stabbing him multiple times, according to an arrest affidavit.
Humberto Lauro Leal, 39, was arrested July 2 on a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
According to an arrest affidavit made available to KLTV on Tuesday, deputies responded to an incident on June 30 in the 1500 block of County Road 328. A deputy reported finding an SUV in the driveway of a home and it had the headlights on and the vehicle was running. The deputy reported finding Luis Rene Maruffo-Canstaneda, 36, in the driver’s seat, covered in blood and dead.
The deputy then met with Leal, who lived at the home. Leal said Castaneda came to the home and tried to kill him. Leal said he was shot during this incident and that he stabbed Castaneda multiple times in self-defense, according to the affidavit.
A crime scene analyst then processed the scene and found blood spatter inside the vehicle, though Leal said the whole incident took place outside the vehicle.
Evidence also showed that all gunshot rounds were shot at an upward angle, though Leal said Castaneda shot at him while standing.
Leal also claimed he believed he stabbed Castaneda four times, but an autopsy revealed 22 points of contact, according to the affidavit.
Leal was interviewed again on July 2 and, according to the affidavit, continued to change his story and get upset. He was then read his Miranda warning.
According to the affidavit, Leal admitted to having a longtime feud with Castaneda and a fight six months ago. He also admitted to lying about Castaneda’s position during the shooting and said Castaneda was on the ground when he fired the gun and then tried to get inside the vehicle. Leal admitted to chasing Castaneda around the vehicle and stabbing him multiple times.
