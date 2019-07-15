Grandmother pleads guilty in Tyler kidnapping case

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 15, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 3:22 PM

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A woman who was accused of abducting her grandchild has entered a guilty plea to a kidnapping charge.

Lolita Anita Pounds, 47, of Los Angeles, California, entered the plea on Monday in Judge Kerry Russell’s court.

On Jan. 1, the child’s mother Elanie Ventura told police she allowed Pounds to take her child to a Tyler restaurant on Dec. 30. Pounds was to return the child the same day. Ventura told police that Pounds never brought the child home.

Police located the child at a home in Ruston, Louisiana. Pounds was found in Mississippi.

Sentencing is scheduled Aug. 5.

