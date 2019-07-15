Whitehouse native Pat Mahomes tops ratings of all NFL QBs in Madden NFL 20

(KLTV/KTRE) - It took Patrick Mahomes II one full NFL season to earn the titles of NFL MVP, AFC Offensive Player of the Year, and the 2019 Best NFL Player ESPY Award. Now, he can add another, possibly just as illustrious accolade to his list: highest-rated quarterback in Madden NFL 20.
Mahomes was given a Madden rating of 97, just ahead of six-time Super Bowl winner and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, who was rated at 96. Mahomes earned the top spot following a record-breaking season with 50 touchdowns and more than 5000 yards passing.
Mahomes will also grace the cover of Madden NFL 20, which is set to be released August 2. The MVP told ESPN in April he was hoping for the first-ever 100 overall rating.
Early indications from EA Sports suggests Mahomes will even feature special abilities he showed off during the 2018-19 NFL season, such as his no-look pass, a “bazooka” ability to throw long distances, and an ability to escape pressure, which showed almost weekly on the field.
