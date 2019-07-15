Titus County sheriff: Man sold methamphetamine to undercover officer

TITUS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after he allegedly sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Friday July 12th, a Narcotics Officer for the Titus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year old Quinten Ray Cowley, of New Boston, TX for the felony offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 in an amount greater than one gram and less four grams.
The sheriff’s office said an investigation led a narcotics officer to believe that the Bowie County man was known to sell controlled substances in Titus County.
A sting operation was initiated and during the evening hours that date, Quinten Cowley came to Titus County and sold suspected methamphetamine to an undercover officer at a store parking lot in Cookville
When Cowley sold the controlled substance unwittingly to the undercover officer, he was arrested for the 2nd degree felony offense, the sheriff’s office said.
As of Monday, July 15, the sheriff’s office said Cowley remains in the Titus County jail under a $20,000 bond.
