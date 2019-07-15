Testimony resumes for fifth day of Mineola murder trial

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - The murder trial of Jason Walters resumed Monday morning at the Wood County Justice Center.
Walters is on trial for the fatal shooting of Chris Griffin, 18. Walters shot Griffin in an alley at the the EZ Mart in Mineola back in June 2014.
Walters defense concedes he did shoot the teen but that it was in self-defense.
One of the witnesses called by the defense on Friday was Walters’ daughter, who was a teenager at the time of the shooting. She was sitting inside her father’s car at the store the night of the shooting. She testified she remembered seeing her father standing in line and exchanging words with a man who had walked in.
We now know that man was Dietrich Flournoy. She told the jury her father dropped the ice cream off with her, opened the glove box, grabbed his gun and put it in his waistband.
She told the jury her father told her someone had a problem and that everything would be okay. She testified she didn’t see the shooting but did hear the gunshot.
Also on the stand Friday, Joseph Williams. He and Griffin were at the store together to buy drinks with Williams’ girlfriend.
The defense questioned Williams about what they called “secret hand signals” and whether he was armed the night of the shooting.
Williams said he didn’t use any hand signals that night and said "you think if somebody had a gun, Walters would be sitting here?”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.