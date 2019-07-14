Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Overnight we will cool to the upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow we will start to clear out a bit but we can’t rule out the chance of seeing a few stray showers. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. Tuesday will start to feel like summer again with temperatures climbing back into the middle 90s and sunny skies all day. This will be the trend for the rest of the work week with the warmest days looking to be Thursday and Friday. Next weekend is looking clear and hot with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.