Senior living community in Longview creates handmade jump ropes for foster kids

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Members of a senior living community in Longview may be past wanting to spend their days running around in the heat of summer, but they do recognize there are plenty of kids who still do just that.
Buckner Westminster Place of Longview is doing their part to make sure foster children in the area are able to play all summer long by using recycled t-shirts to create handmade jump ropes.
“I found the idea on YouTube," said Charlotte, a volunteer at Buckner. “Some little girls were making jump ropes out of t-shirts, and they gave us the instructions, showed us how to cut and everything. So, I thought that would be a good way to use the t-shirts, which we usually throw away or donate."
The jump ropes will be given to the Buckner Children and Family Services for foster care children. The toys will be part of a package that will include shoes that were also collected for the children during the month of July.
“I think they’ve enjoyed it because it brought back memories of the times they braided their children’s hair,” Charlotte explained. “Because if they could braid, they can make jump ropes.”
Charlotte expects around 75 jump ropes will be donated.
