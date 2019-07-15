Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see a mix of clouds and sun for this afternoon with slight rain chances for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, only getting into the upper 80s. Tomorrow we will begin to clear out the cloud cover helping temperatures warm into the low 90s. We still have low rain chances for tomorrow. Wednesday will be sunny and in the middle 90s and that will be the story for the rest of the work week. Winds will be a bit breezy between Thursday and Friday. Next weekend is looking to be a hot one with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 90s and coupled with the humidity it will feel like we are in the triple digits.