Henderson County sheriff announces plans to run for re-election

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse has officially announced his plans to run for re-election.
“The people trusted me with this job, and I am pleased with the tremendous progress made, but there is more to be done,” Hillhouse said in a press release. “We’re just getting started.”
Hillhouse was elected at the Henderson County sheriff in 2016. According to the press release, he campaigned on a promise to lead a dramatic crack-down on illegal drugs, dealers, and users.
“My team and I have arrested hundreds who are selling or using this poison, and the word is out that they are no longer welcome in this county,” Hillhouse said in the release. “With drug intervention and the changing economy, meth production once common in this county has almost disappeared completely.”
The press release stated that Hillhouse has brought innovative crime-fighting tools to his office.
“I brought in two K-9 teams, a top-of-the-line drone for apprehension and surveillance, and all but eliminated the seedy game-room shops,” Hillhouse said. “I have re-established the popular Sheriff’s Posse for community outreach and inmate labor programs.”
Hillhouse has also added a search-and-rescue boat to cover both Cedar Creek Lake and Lake Palestine, the press release stated. He also launched the Most Wanted Fugitive video program, which has seen more than 50 percent of those wanted captured.
In addition, Hillhouse has worked with the county commissioners to upgrade the county’s communication, which will be fully operational and paid for in 2021.
“And we have been fiscally responsible returning money, returning money every year to be used elsewhere in the county,” Hillhouse said in the press release.
In the press release, Hillhouse promised to lead his deputies to continue the fight against drugs. He added that people will soon see additional programs. Some of them will be focused on helping children.
“I want to get to them before it is too late, before they head down a path that leads them to my jail,” Hillhouse said. “We have worked with several schools across the County and will continue to do so.”
