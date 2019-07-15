Exhibit at Longview museum features unique glass-blown sculptures

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new exhibit at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts melds meticulous technique, design, planning, experimentation and execution.
Simon Waranch’s “Young Maestro” exhibition is on display at the museum in downtown Longview. It features abstract human forms, as well as colorful vessels, bowls and unusual shapes.
All of the works are hand-blown with no molds used.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum met up with the award-winning 20-year-old glassblower from Dallas.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.