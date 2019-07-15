East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Tropical moisture continues to get pulled into portions of East Texas courtesy of what is left of Barry. We will continue to see this occurring generally over the southern sections of East Texas today and a few may spread over the same area tomorrow and Wednesday, beyond that, we should really see the rain chances diminish to near zero for several days. Still, however, the far southern areas may see some showers move in from the Gulf, just in a more normal fashion, not from Barry. Temperatures are expected to rise into the middle 90s starting tomorrow or Wednesday and they stay that way for many days. Lows should also rise into the middle 70s and stay that way for quite a while. Have a wonderful Monday!