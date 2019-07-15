East Texas volunteers return after helping in Louisiana storm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A team of East Texas volunteers is wrapping up operations in Louisiana as the tropical storm moves inland.
Members of “Rescue the Universe," a non-profit group, have been in Louisiana for two days to assist with rescue and cleanup operations.
“What we’re waiting on is calls that come in. We’ve already taken two calls this morning and late this afternoon. We saw some sporadic flooding but overall it was a weak storm that kind of broke up when it hit land,” said team leader Ryan Nichols.
Heavy rains and strong winds did some damage to homes and caused flooding in levee areas.
The team did pitch in with debris removal and some evacuations.
“We got an entire team here that’s ready to go and work this thing,” Nichols said.
The storms slow move to the north allowed some residents time to move out of it’s path.
Though Nichols is happy the storm fizzled, he knows the team expects to be back within two weeks.
“We’ll be ready here at ‘Rescue the Universe,’ and team up with the Cajun Navy,” he says.
Officials say there have been 13 rescues and nearly 90-thousand customers in Louisiana remain without power.
Fewer than 300 people are staying in shelters.
