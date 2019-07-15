East Texas firefighter recovering after firework goes off in his face

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas firefighter is recovering after a firework blew up in his face on Independence Day.
“You know all things considered, I am pretty blessed. I could have been hurt much worse. A couple of seconds or a couple of centimeters difference, and this would be a different story,” said Edom firefighter Bob Keltner.
For more than 25 years, the Edom Fire Department has hosted an annual firework show on the Fourth of July.
“Towards the end of the show, I had lit a couple of mortar tubes off there at the end and one of them fired and one of them didn’t,” Keltner says.
It was a detail Bob Keltner was not aware of; he went back to put his last shells in the tubes and the second firework shot off, directly into his face.
“It struck me in the chest, then in the chin, and set my beard on fire,” Keltner said.
Keltner was immediately rushed into emergency surgery. He suffered eight fractures in his jaw and a burned cornea; a diagnosis he believes is a blessing.
“While the pain is not a lot of fun, I could stand to lose the weight,” Keltner said.
The Edom Fire Department is now using Keltner’s accident as a learning experience for their more “patriotic” community members.
“My accident is a result of an oversight,” Keltner says.
“Sometimes you can be as careful as you can be and do things right and sometimes things are just going to go wrong and that’s life,” Edom firefighter Jason Hollowell said.
The takeaway from this is that fireworks are explosives and attention to detail is key.
But don’t worry, the Edom firefighters say the show will still go on next year.
Bob Keltner says he has received an outpour of support from his community. He wakes up to cans of soup on his front porch almost every day.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.