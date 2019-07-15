Amazon Prime Days: Tips to prevent package thefts

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Amazon Prime Days are here and that means a busy time for package deliveries. Unfortunately, it also means package thieves will be busy, too.
Lt. Josh Tubb with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said Monday there are ways to reduce your risk of falling victim to what’s commonly referred to as porch pirates.
Get to know your neighbors.
“If you know your neighbors and your neighbors know you, then you’re going to look out for one another — you’re like a family,” Tubb said.
He also said you should get to know your mail carrier and their route.
“A lot of times here locally they maintain the same route which means they’re going to arrive at a similar time each day," he said. “So, if you know their routine, you’ll know when your package may be arriving so you can come check on it.”
The goal is to cut down the amount of time your package sits outside with no one home.
Tubb also said you should take advantage of package tracking.
"If you’re spending a lot of money on something, one of the best things to do is get tracking on it. That way you get notified whenever it’s delivered, whenever it’s in transit,” Tubb said.
If possible, Tubb said one of the best things you can do to protect your packages is to have them delivered to an address where you know someone will be available when they arrive.
“It’s unfortunate that we have elements in our community that would like to take things from our good, law-abiding citizens who work here, who work hard for the things they purchase. It’s an unfortunate fact these days that people just wan to steal,” Tubb said.
