TJC hosts alumnus who worked for NASA to discuss moon landing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Next week marks the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon.
Saturday, Tyler Junior College started its celebrations by bringing an accomplished alumnus to campus to speak about his time with NASA during the Apollo missions.
Charles Price knows a lot about rockets.
“Looking at this, you wouldn’t think its 363 feet high, that’s a 36 story building," said Charles Price, a former NASA employee and TJC alumnus. "The tallest building in Tyler is on the square, its 14 stories. Imagine it being twice that tall and put eight stories on top of it, that’s the size of this rocket.”
Price spent five decades working for NASA.
“He was the trajectory specialist, which means he figured out the flight path for both the Apollo 8 and the Apollo 11 mission, which is the mission where man first landed on the moon," said Dr. Beau Hartweg, the director of the Earth and Space Science Center.
July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
“I like to communicate to the generation that hasn’t seen this — that were not alive when this happened — and did not understand the background of why we went to the moon and exactly how you get to the moon and what it takes to get into space and travel 240,000 miles away from your home planet," said Price.
Price was back at his alma mater on Saturday to do just that.
“It’s really a precious moment for me, really. I can get a little emotional about all of this but, TJC is a fine school and I’m proud to be a graduate of it," said Price. "I got a good education here that carried me through everything I’ve done.”
At Saturday’s event, Price had a lot of support.
“I’ve seen a few people that I knew back at NASA come here and hear it, seeing my classmates that I graduated from high school and TJC with come back, people from my community, people from Tyler, people from Chandler and people from my church," said Price.
Those who came to hear Price speak said they couldn’t wait to learn.
The science center will be hosting a Moon Day event next Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.
If you’d like to attend, you can get more details here.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.