CityServe Homelessness event creates 1,500 summer care packages

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Community members came together Saturday afternoon in an effort to end homelessness in Tyler.
The CityServe Homelessness Initiative brought multiple churches and organizations together with one goal in mind... to help the homeless in Tyler.
Those in attendance built 1,5000 summer care packages to be handed out to the homeless.
The bags held sunscreen, bug spray, socks, chapstick and more.
Those creating the bags said they’re a small way to show others that someone cares.
“I think it’s just a little tangible way to say you’re loved and we care about you and here’s a little gift from people who were thinking about you,” said Jeff Bice, the missions pastor at Bethel Bible Church. “For a lot of our homeless friends that are kind of on the edge of hopelessness, to know that somebody sees them and knows them and cares for them; it just a little token that says you’re important.”
After all the care packages were built, attendees split up throughout the city to complete service projects and gathered later for a meal and service at The Church Under the Bridge.
