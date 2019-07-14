City of Tyler gets new skate park

“It’s something that’s been needed for a long time and we’ve always been kind of pushed out into the shadows — out of sight out of mind type thing,” said Jeff Reeves, co-founder of the East Texas Skate Park Association. “So, now that we’re out here at Faulkner Park, where a lot of people come, it’ll show people that we have something that they can use if they want to learn how to skate or if they just want to watch.”