City of Tyler gets new skate park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler celebrated the opening of it’s newest activity space Saturday morning.
The 3,500 square-foot skate park is located in south Tyler at Faulkner Park.
Those who have been working to make this happen for 12 years said they're hopeful this brings more people to skate.
“It’s something that’s been needed for a long time and we’ve always been kind of pushed out into the shadows — out of sight out of mind type thing,” said Jeff Reeves, co-founder of the East Texas Skate Park Association. “So, now that we’re out here at Faulkner Park, where a lot of people come, it’ll show people that we have something that they can use if they want to learn how to skate or if they just want to watch.”
City representatives said the park is available for all ages to use and they believe the park will grow over time.
