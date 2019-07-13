Three Henderson shooting victims laid to rest

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services were held today for 3 victims of a winter East Texas apartment shooting.
Family and friends gathered at Good Hope church in Henderson to hold a memorial for Billie Gail Pyers, Holly Smith Jones and Justin Smith.
Holly and Justin were killed in a February shooting at Oak Manor apartments in Henderson, while Billie Pyers died months later from complications involving her wounds.
62-year-old Randy Buford Winn was arrested and charged in their deaths.
The service was to lay all three to rest.
