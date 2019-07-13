Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are continuing to track Tropical Storm Barry. It does not look like East Texas will see anything more than just a few stronger showers with brief periods of gusty winds. Tomorrow will bring thick cloud cover and rain chances through most of the day. This will keep us on the cool side, only warming to the low to middle 80s. Monday should start to dry out as we begin to warm back to the upper 80s to low 90s. Sunshine, dry skies and low to middle 90s return for Tuesday through the rest of the work week. Next weekend is going to be a great one to get outdoors, with sunshine and temperatures in the low 90s.