Overnight shooting in Smith County leaves one person injured

Smith County, Texas (KLTV) -The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting at a residence that resulted in injuries.
According to deputies, at least one gunshot victim was reported in the 19000 block of FM 850 shortly before 2 a.m.
Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirms one victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later released.
Law enforcement did not immediately release additional details.
We will continue to keep this story updated as soon as we learn more information.
