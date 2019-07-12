Texas Rangers investigating inmate death at Upshur County Jail

On July 11, 2019 at approx. 2315 hrs. the Upshur County Jail Staff was notified that an inmate was not feeling well by other inmates in his cell. Jail staff responded to the inmate’s location to assist him. While the jail staff was evaluating the inmate to determine what was wrong, he become unresponsive. A call was made for EMS to respond to the jail for and unresponsive inmate. An Upshur Deputy, who is also a certified EMT, was at the jail for an unrelated incident. The Deputy/ EMT assisted the jail staff with emergency medical treatment of the inmate until EMS arrived. Once EMS arrived they started treating the inmate and transported him to Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas where he died. The inmate’s family has been notified of the incident. The inmate is identified as 65 year old Omega Lynn McCellon. Mr. McCellon was being held in the Upshur County Jail for two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Gregg County JP1 BH Jameson responded to the hospital performing an inquest and ordered an autopsy. The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.