Public invited to come serve, fellowship during CityServe Homelessness Initiative event
The public is invited to be part of the CityServe Homelessness Initiative Saturday, July 13, at Green Acres Crosswalk Center. There will be opportunities to do hands-on projects at Church Under the Bridge, the Salvation Army, Gateway to Hope and Triumph Village. (File Photo: Lane Luckie/KLTV Multimedia Journalist)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 12, 2019 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 3:03 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The public is invited to be part of the CityServe Homelessness Initiative Saturday, July 13, at Green Acres Crosswalk Center.

Three sessions will be held, starting with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. The cost for breakfast is $5.

The morning session ill include presentations about homelessness in Tyler and the assembly of 1,500 Summer Care Kits. The morning session will last until 10:30 a.m.

A second session is set to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This session will have hands-on projects at Church Under the Bridge, the Salvation Army, Gateway to Hope and Triumph Village. There are opportunities to paint, clean buildings and grounds, and organize. Lunch will be provided at the work sites.

The third session starts at 4 p.m. at Church Under the Bridge. Attendees will gather to serve a meal, distribute Summer Care Kits and fellowship.

If you are interested in attending, contact Leslie or Melissa in the Marvin Missions office.

