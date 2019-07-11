For the rest of the night tonight and Friday, we are not expecting rain here in East Texas. As we head into the weekend, only a few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible. Tropical Storm Barry formed in the Northern Gulf of Mexico early this morning and will be moving inland on Saturday morning over South-Central Louisiana. The path is even further to the east as it moves through Louisiana over the weekend, so the effect on East Texas will be very minimal...only a slight chance for showers, mainly over the Eastern sections of the area. No significant wind...no significant rain...unless something dramatic happens to the forecast of this system. Tendencies have been more east with each and every forecast from the National Hurricane Center and that seems to be the trend. If anything changes, we will surely let you know. But for now, nothing major is expected in East Texas from Barry. Good news!!!