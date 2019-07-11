East, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...
For the rest of the night tonight and Friday, we are not expecting rain here in East Texas. As we head into the weekend, only a few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible. Tropical Storm Barry formed in the Northern Gulf of Mexico early this morning and will be moving inland on Saturday morning over South-Central Louisiana. The path is even further to the east as it moves through Louisiana over the weekend, so the effect on East Texas will be very minimal...only a slight chance for showers, mainly over the Eastern sections of the area. No significant wind...no significant rain...unless something dramatic happens to the forecast of this system. Tendencies have been more east with each and every forecast from the National Hurricane Center and that seems to be the trend. If anything changes, we will surely let you know. But for now, nothing major is expected in East Texas from Barry. Good news!!!
Mostly sunny skies on Friday, Partly cloudy skies on Saturday and then mostly cloudy skies on Sunday are expected. Rain chances are near zero on Friday, 20%-30% on Saturday and 30% on Sunday. Lesser chances as we head into next week as the storm system moves away from our area. Temperatures should remain fairly warm through the entire forecast period.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.