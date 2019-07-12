Nine men set to graduate from Hiway 80′s New Creation Discipleship Program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A nearly year-long journey for nine men in Longview came to fruition Friday as they prepared to graduate from Hiway 80′s New Creation Discipleship Program.
Nine men donned their graduation caps and gowns for dress rehearsal Friday morning. Later Friday evening, the men will walk the stage, completing their 10th month in the rescue mission’s program.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is more than an emergency shelter for the homeless. Soon, even more East Texans will have help fighting substance abuse through the ministry’s New Creation Discipleship Recovery Program.
With the New Creation program, a case manager provides counseling, then guides the men through accountability and self-examination. Work therapy, tutoring, relapse prevention classes, and skills training are important elements of the process.
The New Creation Discipleship Recovery Program is an intensive 10-month, Christ-centered recovery program offered by Hiway 80. To learn more about their services, click here.
