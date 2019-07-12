Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Hopkins County crash

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Hopkins County.
The sheriff’s office reported the male rider of the motorcycle was killed in the crash. Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer identified as 48-year-old Kim Wayne Ogles of Sulphur Springs.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Thursday night near the intersection of Highway 154 and FM 1567. A motorcycle and a passenger vehicle was involved in the crash.
