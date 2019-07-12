Grilled Peach Biscuit Shortcake with ice cream and caramel sauce by Chef Ben Carter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This Southern-style dessert by Chef Ben Carter, owner of Southern Fried in Mineola, is a perfect idea for dessert, anytime you can get your hands on fresh peaches.

Grilled Peach Biscuit Shortcake with ice cream and caramel sauce

Biscuits

2 cups self rising flour

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup buttermilk

Cut your butter into the flour and mix well

stir in the buttermilk and form into ball

Dust a cutting board with flour and roll out dough

Use a biscuit cutter and cut biscuits

Make approx. 18

Bake at 450 for ten minutes

Set aside and prepare peaches and sauce

Peaches

Slice up 4 peaches (slightly firm to touch)

toss in brown sugar and place on grill or in cast iron skillet

cook until tender

set aside

Caramel Sauce

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup water

1 stick butter

2 tsp vanilla

cook the sugar and water till it becomes a caramel color

take off heat and add 1 can sweetened condensed milk and butter

stir till blended and add vanilla

mix well and drizzle over ice cream, peaches and biscuits

