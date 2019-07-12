Gold Star families hosted by East Texas fire department for family fun

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas fire department hosted Gold Star families at Longview’s Teague park.
It was the annual ‘Young Hero Warriors Outdoor Adventure’, hosted by the Longview Fire Department.
All of the families involved have either lost a family member in the military or as a first responder, and come together to enjoy some outdoor fun and share their stories with one another.
Some of the families have formed strong friendships through the event.
“We have two, to this day, families that we reconnect with. We see a lot of, we go to functions together, they come up to see us, we go down to see them, and it’s amazing. It’s a different kind of connection because they know what we’re going through,” said Gold Star wife Joann Dudley.
Along with water sports, the families were also taken on a fishing and canoeing trip today, and Friday will be treated to zip-lining at Thomas Falls in Upshur County.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.