Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny today and still very warm but not as hot as the last few days. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s this afternoon with light northerly winds. A chance for a few showers and thundershowers this weekend from the outer bands of the tropical system, but Barry is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast and move far enough east of the state line that impacts to East Texas will be minimal. Temperatures thanks to more cloud cover will only reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this weekend. More sunshine and dwindling chances for rain mean a quick warm up back into the mid 90s for next week.