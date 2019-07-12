ESPN: Westbrook traded to Houston for Paul

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Houston Rockets have landed a blockbuster trade according to ESPN, sending Chris Paul and draft picks to Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook.
According to the ESPN story, the Rockets will be getting two-protected first-round picks in 2024 and 2026. The teams will also trad swap picks in 2021 and 2025.
Westbrook, an original Thunder player, and Harden will be reunited after they both played with each other in Oklahoma City. Both are also former MVP’s so fans in space city are expecting big things.
