East Texas Ag News: Fighting disease in plants

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas A&M Agrilife office in Angelina county has been receiving a lot of questions about how far gardeners should go to fight disease with their plants.
Well, agents want to remind you that if you plant the right varieties and water and fertilize appropriately you can make your plants as resistant as possible, but if you do find your plants showing signs of disease, it’s advised that you pull them up and let the other healthy plants continue to grow to harvest.
You can use fungicides to help with problems, but for simple home gardeners it’s agents advise it’s better to cut your losses than expense the help of products.