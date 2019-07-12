Crews battle fully engulfed house fire in Tyler overnight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews are working to determine what caused a large house fire in north Tyler.
The blaze started around 2 a.m. in the 1700 block of Charlotte Drive, near Van Highway.
The house was fully engulfed shortly after, with flames shooting from the center of the one story home.
Fire crews and EMS were on scene.
Neighbors at the scene said the family living in the house is away on vacation.
No word yet from officials if anyone was inside at the time of the blaze or if anyone was injured.
As of 3 a.m., both directions of traffic on Van Highway are closed.
